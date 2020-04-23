4800 Star Ridge Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated pool fireplace

Luxurious custom home in exclusive gated Starwood. Lush landscape featuring stone water fountain leads into grand formal walkway: soaring ceilings & windows, chandeliers, hand scraped wood floor, curved staircase, plantation shutters, & decor trim. NEW WHITE CABINETRY- throughout kitchen, bar, dining, & living. A hosts dream layout with elegant barn doors that open to 1st floor media room. Storage Galore: two walk in pantries, huge closets, under stairs storage, & walk in attic renovated with shelving. Master suite features coffered ceilings, fireplace, chandeliers, french doors, jetted bath & dual shower, vanities, & designer closet. Upstairs is game room, balcony, & 3 spacious rooms.