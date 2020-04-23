All apartments in Frisco
Find more places like 4800 Star Ridge Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Frisco, TX
/
4800 Star Ridge Lane
Last updated June 21 2019 at 2:08 AM

4800 Star Ridge Lane

4800 Star Ridge Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Frisco
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4800 Star Ridge Drive, Frisco, TX 75034
Starwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
pool
media room
Luxurious custom home in exclusive gated Starwood. Lush landscape featuring stone water fountain leads into grand formal walkway: soaring ceilings & windows, chandeliers, hand scraped wood floor, curved staircase, plantation shutters, & decor trim. NEW WHITE CABINETRY- throughout kitchen, bar, dining, & living. A hosts dream layout with elegant barn doors that open to 1st floor media room. Storage Galore: two walk in pantries, huge closets, under stairs storage, & walk in attic renovated with shelving. Master suite features coffered ceilings, fireplace, chandeliers, french doors, jetted bath & dual shower, vanities, & designer closet. Upstairs is game room, balcony, & 3 spacious rooms.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4800 Star Ridge Lane have any available units?
4800 Star Ridge Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 4800 Star Ridge Lane have?
Some of 4800 Star Ridge Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4800 Star Ridge Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4800 Star Ridge Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4800 Star Ridge Lane pet-friendly?
No, 4800 Star Ridge Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 4800 Star Ridge Lane offer parking?
No, 4800 Star Ridge Lane does not offer parking.
Does 4800 Star Ridge Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4800 Star Ridge Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4800 Star Ridge Lane have a pool?
Yes, 4800 Star Ridge Lane has a pool.
Does 4800 Star Ridge Lane have accessible units?
No, 4800 Star Ridge Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4800 Star Ridge Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4800 Star Ridge Lane has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Atherton
8655 Brookhollow Boulevard
Frisco, TX 75034
Old Hickory Square
8625 Hickory St
Frisco, TX 75034
Cool Springs at Frisco Bridges
3198 Parkwood Blvd
Frisco, TX 75034
Stonebriar of Frisco
5200 Town and Country Blvd
Frisco, TX 75034
Lucia
4848 Grand Gate Way
Frisco, TX 75034
Lebanon Ridge Apartments
2355 Lebanon Rd
Frisco, TX 75034
Plaza At Frisco Square
8843 Coleman Blvd
Frisco, TX 75034
Bell Stonebriar
5250 Town and Country Blvd
Frisco, TX 75034

Similar Pages

Frisco 1 BedroomsFrisco 2 Bedrooms
Frisco 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFrisco Apartments with Pool
Frisco Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebriar

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District