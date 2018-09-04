Rent Calculator
Home
/
Frisco, TX
/
4716 Ray Roberts
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4716 Ray Roberts
4716 Ray Roberts Dr
·
No Longer Available
Location
4716 Ray Roberts Dr, Frisco, TX 75034
Amenities
dishwasher
new construction
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
Beautiful 2018 home in Frisco.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4716 Ray Roberts have any available units?
4716 Ray Roberts doesn't have any available units at this time.
Frisco, TX
.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
Frisco Rent Report
.
What amenities does 4716 Ray Roberts have?
Some of 4716 Ray Roberts's amenities include dishwasher, new construction, and garage.
Amenities section
.
Is 4716 Ray Roberts currently offering any rent specials?
4716 Ray Roberts is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4716 Ray Roberts pet-friendly?
No, 4716 Ray Roberts is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Frisco
.
Does 4716 Ray Roberts offer parking?
Yes, 4716 Ray Roberts offers parking.
Does 4716 Ray Roberts have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4716 Ray Roberts does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4716 Ray Roberts have a pool?
No, 4716 Ray Roberts does not have a pool.
Does 4716 Ray Roberts have accessible units?
No, 4716 Ray Roberts does not have accessible units.
Does 4716 Ray Roberts have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4716 Ray Roberts has units with dishwashers.
