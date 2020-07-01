All apartments in Frisco
Last updated June 27 2019 at 2:20 AM

4690 Rock Creek Lane

4690 Rock Creek Lane · No Longer Available
Location

4690 Rock Creek Lane, Frisco, TX 75034

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Friscos best location! Great open floorplan with high ceilings, lots of light and all the uprgrades! Granite and plantation shutters to name a few.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4690 Rock Creek Lane have any available units?
4690 Rock Creek Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 4690 Rock Creek Lane have?
Some of 4690 Rock Creek Lane's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4690 Rock Creek Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4690 Rock Creek Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4690 Rock Creek Lane pet-friendly?
No, 4690 Rock Creek Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 4690 Rock Creek Lane offer parking?
Yes, 4690 Rock Creek Lane offers parking.
Does 4690 Rock Creek Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4690 Rock Creek Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4690 Rock Creek Lane have a pool?
No, 4690 Rock Creek Lane does not have a pool.
Does 4690 Rock Creek Lane have accessible units?
No, 4690 Rock Creek Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4690 Rock Creek Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4690 Rock Creek Lane has units with dishwashers.

