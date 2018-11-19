All apartments in Frisco
Find more places like 4675 San Marcos Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Frisco, TX
/
4675 San Marcos Way
Last updated July 16 2019 at 7:19 PM

4675 San Marcos Way

4675 San Marcos Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Frisco
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4675 San Marcos Way, Frisco, TX 75034

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
courtyard
fire pit
gym
game room
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Located in a gated community with private lakes. Unique courtyard featuring a fire pit, in-ground SPA & cleaning system. Two TRUE MASTERS, one down & one up with jetted tub, separate vanity & separate shower. 3 full & 2 half bath. French doors open to a good size study. Lots of built-ins in 3 living areas. Downstairs living room with a beautiful cast stone fireplace. Gas cooktop, double oven & island in gourmet kitchen. Wrought iron baluster staircases. 2nd master, 2nd living room, game room, 2 large sized split bedrooms & a balcony are upstairs. Lakes Tennis Academy features tennis courts, fitness center, junior Olympic-size & kiddies pools. Conveniently located, close to shopping, schools,121 & Dallas Tollway

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4675 San Marcos Way have any available units?
4675 San Marcos Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 4675 San Marcos Way have?
Some of 4675 San Marcos Way's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4675 San Marcos Way currently offering any rent specials?
4675 San Marcos Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4675 San Marcos Way pet-friendly?
No, 4675 San Marcos Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 4675 San Marcos Way offer parking?
Yes, 4675 San Marcos Way offers parking.
Does 4675 San Marcos Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4675 San Marcos Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4675 San Marcos Way have a pool?
Yes, 4675 San Marcos Way has a pool.
Does 4675 San Marcos Way have accessible units?
No, 4675 San Marcos Way does not have accessible units.
Does 4675 San Marcos Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4675 San Marcos Way has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Atherton
8655 Brookhollow Boulevard
Frisco, TX 75034
Alaqua at Frisco
4770 Teel Parkway
Frisco, TX 75034
Ravello Stonebriar
5225 Town and Country Blvd
Frisco, TX 75034
The Edison at Frisco
8811 Eldorado Pkwy
Frisco, TX 75034
Residences at Starwood
6595 Lebanon Rd
Frisco, TX 75034
Fox Haven Apartments
7275 Hickory St
Frisco, TX 75034
Camden Panther Creek
9415 Panther Creek Pkwy
Frisco, TX 75035
Skyhouse Frisco Station
6633 John Hickman Pkwy
Frisco, TX 75034

Similar Pages

Frisco 1 BedroomsFrisco 2 Bedrooms
Frisco 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFrisco Apartments with Pool
Frisco Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebriar

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District