Last updated May 26 2019 at 9:57 AM

4620 lake cove Way

4620 Lake Cove Way · No Longer Available
Location

4620 Lake Cove Way, Frisco, TX 75034

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
charming house for rent... attached to side of house like a mother in law suite. 1 bed 1 bath.. all appliances included.. updated throughout. Potential tenant to verify, SQFT, Schools, all info pertaining to this MLS listing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4620 lake cove Way have any available units?
4620 lake cove Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 4620 lake cove Way have?
Some of 4620 lake cove Way's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4620 lake cove Way currently offering any rent specials?
4620 lake cove Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4620 lake cove Way pet-friendly?
No, 4620 lake cove Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 4620 lake cove Way offer parking?
No, 4620 lake cove Way does not offer parking.
Does 4620 lake cove Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4620 lake cove Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4620 lake cove Way have a pool?
No, 4620 lake cove Way does not have a pool.
Does 4620 lake cove Way have accessible units?
No, 4620 lake cove Way does not have accessible units.
Does 4620 lake cove Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4620 lake cove Way has units with dishwashers.

