4501 Warwick Lane
Last updated February 27 2020 at 11:50 PM

4501 Warwick Lane

4501 Warwick Lane · No Longer Available
Frisco
Stonebriar
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Pool
Pet Friendly Places
Location

4501 Warwick Lane, Frisco, TX 75034
Stonebriar

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
game room
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
media room
Enjoy The Privacy & Security, Of Gated 'Stonebriar Country Club' Subdivision, In This Upscale New York Style Million Dollar Beauty! Custom Features Include: Soaring Ceilings* Clean Lines*Chef's Open Kitchen Boasts Stainless Steel Counters, Bosch & Dacor SS Appliances + 5 Burner Gas Cooktop* Family Room Has Cozy FP And Poolside Views*Gameroom Has Wall Of Built-ins* Spacious Downstairs Master Retreat & Luxurious Bath Featuring Walk In Shower, Garden Tub, Duel Sinks + Large Walk In Closet* Private Study Can Make A Great Exercise Room* 2 Guest Bedrooms Downstairs* Media Room + 2 Additional Bedrooms Up* 3 Car Garage* Abundant Attic Space* Walls Of Glass Showcase Pool Oasis! Homeowner Pays HOA Fee + Pool & Yard Care

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4501 Warwick Lane have any available units?
4501 Warwick Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 4501 Warwick Lane have?
Some of 4501 Warwick Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4501 Warwick Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4501 Warwick Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4501 Warwick Lane pet-friendly?
No, 4501 Warwick Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 4501 Warwick Lane offer parking?
Yes, 4501 Warwick Lane offers parking.
Does 4501 Warwick Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4501 Warwick Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4501 Warwick Lane have a pool?
Yes, 4501 Warwick Lane has a pool.
Does 4501 Warwick Lane have accessible units?
No, 4501 Warwick Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4501 Warwick Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4501 Warwick Lane has units with dishwashers.

