4501 Warwick Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities gym game room parking pool bbq/grill garage media room

Enjoy The Privacy & Security, Of Gated 'Stonebriar Country Club' Subdivision, In This Upscale New York Style Million Dollar Beauty! Custom Features Include: Soaring Ceilings* Clean Lines*Chef's Open Kitchen Boasts Stainless Steel Counters, Bosch & Dacor SS Appliances + 5 Burner Gas Cooktop* Family Room Has Cozy FP And Poolside Views*Gameroom Has Wall Of Built-ins* Spacious Downstairs Master Retreat & Luxurious Bath Featuring Walk In Shower, Garden Tub, Duel Sinks + Large Walk In Closet* Private Study Can Make A Great Exercise Room* 2 Guest Bedrooms Downstairs* Media Room + 2 Additional Bedrooms Up* 3 Car Garage* Abundant Attic Space* Walls Of Glass Showcase Pool Oasis! Homeowner Pays HOA Fee + Pool & Yard Care