All apartments in Frisco
Find more places like 4457 Florentine Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Frisco, TX
/
4457 Florentine Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4457 Florentine Lane

4457 Florentine Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Frisco
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4457 Florentine Lane, Frisco, TX 75034

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
garage
media room
Prime W Frisco location close to DNT and 121! Gorgeous K Hovnanian home offers 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, game room, media room and a 3-car garage! This amazing home with open floor plan and towering ceilings has a kitchen that features granite countertops, 42 inch kitchen cabinets, GE stainless steel appliances, 5 burner cooktop, double oven and large walk-in pantry. Family room offers stone fireplace, hardwood floors, iron spindles, and crown molding. Master suite has two walk-in closets and a large bay window. Downstairs guest bedroom! The large North facing lot has a covered patio and room for a pool. Energy Star 3.0 certified with radiant barrier and tankless water heater. 3 car garage provides extra storage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4457 Florentine Lane have any available units?
4457 Florentine Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 4457 Florentine Lane have?
Some of 4457 Florentine Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4457 Florentine Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4457 Florentine Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4457 Florentine Lane pet-friendly?
No, 4457 Florentine Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 4457 Florentine Lane offer parking?
Yes, 4457 Florentine Lane offers parking.
Does 4457 Florentine Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4457 Florentine Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4457 Florentine Lane have a pool?
Yes, 4457 Florentine Lane has a pool.
Does 4457 Florentine Lane have accessible units?
No, 4457 Florentine Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4457 Florentine Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4457 Florentine Lane has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

MAA Frisco Bridges
3200 Rifle Gap Rd
Frisco, TX 75034
Kilby
8455 Grace Street
Frisco, TX 75034
Old Hickory Square
8625 Hickory St
Frisco, TX 75034
Overlook by the Park
1750 FM 423
Frisco, TX 75033
Sorrel Phillips Creek Ranch
5050 Farm to Market Rd 423
Frisco, TX 75034
Olympus Boulevard
6255 Frisco Square Blvd
Frisco, TX 75034
Plaza At Frisco Square
8843 Coleman Blvd
Frisco, TX 75034
Bell Stonebriar
5250 Town and Country Blvd
Frisco, TX 75034

Similar Pages

Frisco 1 BedroomsFrisco 2 Bedrooms
Frisco 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFrisco Apartments with Pool
Frisco Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebriar

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District