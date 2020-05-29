4457 Florentine Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking pool garage media room

Prime W Frisco location close to DNT and 121! Gorgeous K Hovnanian home offers 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, game room, media room and a 3-car garage! This amazing home with open floor plan and towering ceilings has a kitchen that features granite countertops, 42 inch kitchen cabinets, GE stainless steel appliances, 5 burner cooktop, double oven and large walk-in pantry. Family room offers stone fireplace, hardwood floors, iron spindles, and crown molding. Master suite has two walk-in closets and a large bay window. Downstairs guest bedroom! The large North facing lot has a covered patio and room for a pool. Energy Star 3.0 certified with radiant barrier and tankless water heater. 3 car garage provides extra storage.