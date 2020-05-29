All apartments in Frisco
Last updated April 3 2020 at 9:01 PM

4412 Lakeview Drive

4412 Lakeview Dr · No Longer Available
Location

4412 Lakeview Dr, Frisco, TX 75034

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
Absolutely Charming, Well Cared for & Backs to a Greenbelt! Home Boasts 4 Bdrms, 3 Baths, 2 Car Gar + Formal Dining, Media & Game Rooms. Welcoming 2 Story Entry with Beautiful Wrought Iron Staircase & Formal Dining Area has Tons of Natural Light. Spacious Eat-In Kitchen Features Granite C-Tops, SS Appliances, Ample Storage & Counter Space, Subway Tile Backslash, Center Island & Breakfast Bar. Large Family Rm with Gas Fireplace is Perfect for Entertaining. Private Master Retreat with Dual Sinks, Garden Tub, Over-sized Shower & Walk-in Closet. Secondary 1st Floor Bdrm Split From Master. 2 Additional Bdrms, Full Bath, Media & Game Rms Upstairs. Over-Sized Private Backyard with Covered Patio & No Neighbors Behind!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4412 Lakeview Drive have any available units?
4412 Lakeview Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 4412 Lakeview Drive have?
Some of 4412 Lakeview Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4412 Lakeview Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4412 Lakeview Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4412 Lakeview Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4412 Lakeview Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 4412 Lakeview Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4412 Lakeview Drive offers parking.
Does 4412 Lakeview Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4412 Lakeview Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4412 Lakeview Drive have a pool?
No, 4412 Lakeview Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4412 Lakeview Drive have accessible units?
No, 4412 Lakeview Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4412 Lakeview Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4412 Lakeview Drive has units with dishwashers.

