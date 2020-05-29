4412 Lakeview Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities game room parking garage

Absolutely Charming, Well Cared for & Backs to a Greenbelt! Home Boasts 4 Bdrms, 3 Baths, 2 Car Gar + Formal Dining, Media & Game Rooms. Welcoming 2 Story Entry with Beautiful Wrought Iron Staircase & Formal Dining Area has Tons of Natural Light. Spacious Eat-In Kitchen Features Granite C-Tops, SS Appliances, Ample Storage & Counter Space, Subway Tile Backslash, Center Island & Breakfast Bar. Large Family Rm with Gas Fireplace is Perfect for Entertaining. Private Master Retreat with Dual Sinks, Garden Tub, Over-sized Shower & Walk-in Closet. Secondary 1st Floor Bdrm Split From Master. 2 Additional Bdrms, Full Bath, Media & Game Rms Upstairs. Over-Sized Private Backyard with Covered Patio & No Neighbors Behind!