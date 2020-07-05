All apartments in Frisco
4400 Brett Drive
Last updated June 1 2019 at 6:05 AM

4400 Brett Drive

4400 Brett Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4400 Brett Drive, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
bbq/grill
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
This lovely home in the popular Hillcrest Estates is perfect for a family. The kitchen is excellent for entertaining with loads of family space upstairs. All bedrooms located upstairs including the Master. Covered Patio makes grilling a great option. Study downstairs is perfect for a home office or extra playroom. Will have new paint and carpet downstairs and on stairs. New back splash in kitchen. Large utility room, elec. cook-top but gas heating and water heater. Refrigerator in the Kitchen and garage are included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

