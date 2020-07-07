4395 Voyager Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

Spacious Family Home! Oversized Corner Lot with Pool-Spa and Generous side-yard. Great open floor plan with woodburning Fireplace. Separate Retreat area compliments 2-Bedrooms and Full Bath. Large Bonus Room upstairs with Full Bath. Plantation Shutters, Island Kitchen with Granite Counters, dedicated Office, Formal Dining plus Breakfast Area. 3-Car Garage with lots of storage. Modern paint colors and new flooring completed before February 15th move-in. Weekly Pool maintenance is included.