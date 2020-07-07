4377 Sapphire Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking pool garage media room

Enjoy this summer in a beautiful backyard with a sparkling pool. This beautiful open concept home offers great entertainments areas, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, 3 car tandem garage, game room, and media room. The kitchen features granite countertops, 42 inch kitchen cabinets, stainless steel appliances, and large walk-in pantry. Family room offers stone fireplace. Hardwood floors, iron spindles, and crown molding. Master suite with his and her walk-in closets and bay window. Covered rear patio, porch, radiant barrier decking, and Solar panels. Pool maintained included.