All apartments in Frisco
Find more places like 4377 Sapphire Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Frisco, TX
/
4377 Sapphire Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4377 Sapphire Drive

4377 Sapphire Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Frisco
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4377 Sapphire Drive, Frisco, TX 75034

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
garage
media room
Enjoy this summer in a beautiful backyard with a sparkling pool. This beautiful open concept home offers great entertainments areas, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, 3 car tandem garage, game room, and media room. The kitchen features granite countertops, 42 inch kitchen cabinets, stainless steel appliances, and large walk-in pantry. Family room offers stone fireplace. Hardwood floors, iron spindles, and crown molding. Master suite with his and her walk-in closets and bay window. Covered rear patio, porch, radiant barrier decking, and Solar panels. Pool maintained included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4377 Sapphire Drive have any available units?
4377 Sapphire Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 4377 Sapphire Drive have?
Some of 4377 Sapphire Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4377 Sapphire Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4377 Sapphire Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4377 Sapphire Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4377 Sapphire Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 4377 Sapphire Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4377 Sapphire Drive offers parking.
Does 4377 Sapphire Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4377 Sapphire Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4377 Sapphire Drive have a pool?
Yes, 4377 Sapphire Drive has a pool.
Does 4377 Sapphire Drive have accessible units?
No, 4377 Sapphire Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4377 Sapphire Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4377 Sapphire Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

MAA Frisco Bridges
3200 Rifle Gap Rd
Frisco, TX 75034
Old Hickory Square
8625 Hickory St
Frisco, TX 75034
Republic House at Frisco Bridges
8568 Warren Pkwy
Frisco, TX 75034
Stonebriar of Frisco
5200 Town and Country Blvd
Frisco, TX 75034
Sorrel Phillips Creek Ranch
5050 Farm to Market Rd 423
Frisco, TX 75034
Olympus Boulevard
6255 Frisco Square Blvd
Frisco, TX 75034
Camden Panther Creek
9415 Panther Creek Pkwy
Frisco, TX 75035
Skyhouse Frisco Station
6633 John Hickman Pkwy
Frisco, TX 75034

Similar Pages

Frisco 1 BedroomsFrisco 2 Bedrooms
Frisco 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFrisco Apartments with Pool
Frisco Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebriar

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District