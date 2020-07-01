All apartments in Frisco
Find more places like 4315 Bal Harbour Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Frisco, TX
/
4315 Bal Harbour Lane
Last updated May 3 2019 at 10:03 PM

4315 Bal Harbour Lane

4315 Bal Harbour Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Frisco
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4315 Bal Harbour Lane, Frisco, TX 75033

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
media room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
media room
Stunning home features beautiful brick & stone facade, cozy covered front porch, wonderful curb appeal. Showcases hand scraped WF, plantation shutters, crown molding, kitchen w huge island, Knotty Alder cabinetry WD vent hood, SS appliances, double oven w convection, butler’s pantry, granite, abundance of counter & cabinet space. Impressive flr plan w soaring ceilings. Private Master Suite boats natural light & large master bath. Walk up the winding staircase to a massive game rm, w private card parlor that lead to an enormous media room w SS system. 3 generous bedrooms up, w J&J and En-suite bath. Sizable covered back patio. FRISCO ISD Pink, Griffin,Wakeland. Great for family gatherings & entertaining guests.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4315 Bal Harbour Lane have any available units?
4315 Bal Harbour Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 4315 Bal Harbour Lane have?
Some of 4315 Bal Harbour Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4315 Bal Harbour Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4315 Bal Harbour Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4315 Bal Harbour Lane pet-friendly?
No, 4315 Bal Harbour Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 4315 Bal Harbour Lane offer parking?
Yes, 4315 Bal Harbour Lane offers parking.
Does 4315 Bal Harbour Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4315 Bal Harbour Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4315 Bal Harbour Lane have a pool?
No, 4315 Bal Harbour Lane does not have a pool.
Does 4315 Bal Harbour Lane have accessible units?
No, 4315 Bal Harbour Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4315 Bal Harbour Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4315 Bal Harbour Lane has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Commons of Chapel Creek
7997 Wade Blvd
Frisco, TX 75034
Central Square at Frisco
6235 Main St
Frisco, TX 75034
Satori Frisco
11900 Research Rd
Frisco, TX 75033
MAA Frisco Bridges
3200 Rifle Gap Rd
Frisco, TX 75034
Lebanon Ridge Apartments
2355 Lebanon Rd
Frisco, TX 75034
Plaza At Frisco Square
8843 Coleman Blvd
Frisco, TX 75034
AMLI Frisco Crossing
7255 Texas Rangers Dr
Frisco, TX 75034
Skyhouse Frisco Station
6633 John Hickman Pkwy
Frisco, TX 75034

Similar Pages

Frisco 1 BedroomsFrisco 2 Bedrooms
Frisco 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFrisco Apartments with Pool
Frisco Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebriar

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District