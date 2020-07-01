4315 Bal Harbour Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage media room

Stunning home features beautiful brick & stone facade, cozy covered front porch, wonderful curb appeal. Showcases hand scraped WF, plantation shutters, crown molding, kitchen w huge island, Knotty Alder cabinetry WD vent hood, SS appliances, double oven w convection, butler’s pantry, granite, abundance of counter & cabinet space. Impressive flr plan w soaring ceilings. Private Master Suite boats natural light & large master bath. Walk up the winding staircase to a massive game rm, w private card parlor that lead to an enormous media room w SS system. 3 generous bedrooms up, w J&J and En-suite bath. Sizable covered back patio. FRISCO ISD Pink, Griffin,Wakeland. Great for family gatherings & entertaining guests.