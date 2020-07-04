4314 Ripplewood Road

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Beautiful well maintained 4 bed 2 bath house to lease, Frisco ISD schools (smith, clark Lebanon Trail). Hardwood floors, gas fireplace, high ceiling, open floor plan with large living room, study room, open kitchen features granite counter tops, upgraded cabinets, island, gas cook top , stainless steel appliances. Master bedroom includes dual sinks, shower, jetted garden tub, walk in closet and 3 other bed rooms . Separate laundry room, spacious 2 car garage with storage space. Skylight for natural light. Close to Legacy office buildings,TX-121 and DNT, Stonebriar and Allen malls.Fresh painting.