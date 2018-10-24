All apartments in Frisco
4314 Berry Ridge Lane
Last updated May 2 2019 at 9:34 AM

4314 Berry Ridge Lane

4314 Berry Ridge Ln · No Longer Available
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Pool
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

4314 Berry Ridge Ln, Frisco, TX 75034

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
Spacious 4 bed room with Study, 3436 sq ft on 12000 sq ft lot , 3.5 bath, Wood fl in Great rm Kitchen Nook Dining area, Master Down with Jetted Tub, Game rm, 7.1 Media rm, Covered Patio, Kitchen Features, Granite Counter tops, SS appl., 2 and Half Garage -Single Door, Very big backyard, Energy Efficient home. Tankless water heater, Gas conn. in patio, Upgraded Kitchen, Fruit trees, Raised beds, Easy access to Hwy 121, just minutes from Shopping and Restaurants. Walking distance to best schools in FISD included Refrigerator and Samsung Washer & Dryer with Stand. Superb community offers 3-tiered pool, waterfalls, fitness center, club house, children's pool, trails, stocked pond, and basketball court.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4314 Berry Ridge Lane have any available units?
4314 Berry Ridge Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 4314 Berry Ridge Lane have?
Some of 4314 Berry Ridge Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4314 Berry Ridge Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4314 Berry Ridge Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4314 Berry Ridge Lane pet-friendly?
No, 4314 Berry Ridge Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 4314 Berry Ridge Lane offer parking?
Yes, 4314 Berry Ridge Lane offers parking.
Does 4314 Berry Ridge Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4314 Berry Ridge Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4314 Berry Ridge Lane have a pool?
Yes, 4314 Berry Ridge Lane has a pool.
Does 4314 Berry Ridge Lane have accessible units?
No, 4314 Berry Ridge Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4314 Berry Ridge Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4314 Berry Ridge Lane has units with dishwashers.

