4314 Berry Ridge Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse gym parking pool garage

Spacious 4 bed room with Study, 3436 sq ft on 12000 sq ft lot , 3.5 bath, Wood fl in Great rm Kitchen Nook Dining area, Master Down with Jetted Tub, Game rm, 7.1 Media rm, Covered Patio, Kitchen Features, Granite Counter tops, SS appl., 2 and Half Garage -Single Door, Very big backyard, Energy Efficient home. Tankless water heater, Gas conn. in patio, Upgraded Kitchen, Fruit trees, Raised beds, Easy access to Hwy 121, just minutes from Shopping and Restaurants. Walking distance to best schools in FISD included Refrigerator and Samsung Washer & Dryer with Stand. Superb community offers 3-tiered pool, waterfalls, fitness center, club house, children's pool, trails, stocked pond, and basketball court.