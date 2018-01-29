All apartments in Frisco
4219 Bal Harbour

4219 Bal Harbour Lane · No Longer Available
Location

4219 Bal Harbour Lane, Frisco, TX 75033

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
fireplace
media room
microwave
Light and bright well maintained 5 bedroom home in the Coveted Shaddock Creek Estates. Walking distance to Wakeland High School. Grand entry foyer. Great home for entertainment. Large open floor plan with master and and guest bedrooms down. 3 bed rooms up with game and media room. Study with french doors for work at home. Granite counter tops SS appliances. Stone Fireplace. Great location only minutes away from the Dallas North Tollway and minutes away from great dining, Legacy West, and the Star. Surrounded by soccer stadiums, baseball stadium, Ice Hockey stadium.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4219 Bal Harbour have any available units?
4219 Bal Harbour doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 4219 Bal Harbour have?
Some of 4219 Bal Harbour's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4219 Bal Harbour currently offering any rent specials?
4219 Bal Harbour is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4219 Bal Harbour pet-friendly?
No, 4219 Bal Harbour is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 4219 Bal Harbour offer parking?
No, 4219 Bal Harbour does not offer parking.
Does 4219 Bal Harbour have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4219 Bal Harbour does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4219 Bal Harbour have a pool?
No, 4219 Bal Harbour does not have a pool.
Does 4219 Bal Harbour have accessible units?
No, 4219 Bal Harbour does not have accessible units.
Does 4219 Bal Harbour have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4219 Bal Harbour has units with dishwashers.

