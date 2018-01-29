4219 Bal Harbour

Amenities

Light and bright well maintained 5 bedroom home in the Coveted Shaddock Creek Estates. Walking distance to Wakeland High School. Grand entry foyer. Great home for entertainment. Large open floor plan with master and and guest bedrooms down. 3 bed rooms up with game and media room. Study with french doors for work at home. Granite counter tops SS appliances. Stone Fireplace. Great location only minutes away from the Dallas North Tollway and minutes away from great dining, Legacy West, and the Star. Surrounded by soccer stadiums, baseball stadium, Ice Hockey stadium.