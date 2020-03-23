This is a really bright, one story, 4 bedroom house is located in a quiet neighborhood in Frisco. It is very close to the Highway 121. One of the bedroom can be used as a study or a den. The kitchen and the master bathroom has been updated.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4217 Munira Drive have any available units?
4217 Munira Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 4217 Munira Drive have?
Some of 4217 Munira Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4217 Munira Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4217 Munira Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.