Beautiful 4 bedroom, 2 bath with 2 large living areas. Plenty of natural light. Kitchen has a lot of countertop space. Fenced backyard has wooden pergola over patio area. Hardwood floors throughout the home with carpet in bedrooms.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4206 Tanglewood Lane have any available units?
4206 Tanglewood Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 4206 Tanglewood Lane have?
Some of 4206 Tanglewood Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4206 Tanglewood Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4206 Tanglewood Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.