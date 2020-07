4200 Kearsage Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher new construction garage stainless steel walk in closets

BRAND NEW 3 STORY, 3 BED, 3.5 BATH LUXURY TOWNHOME IN HEART OF FRISCO ON NE CORNER OF 121 AND DALLAS NORTH TOLLWAY. MINUTES FROM LEGACY WEST, SHOPS OF LEGACY, THE STAR!!! GARAGE FEATURES 220V OUTLET FOR ELECTRIC VEHICLE CHARGING. FIRST FLOOR FEATURES OPEN CONCEPT KITCHEN, DINING, AND LIVING SPACE WITH QUARTZ COUNTERS, CLASSIC WHITE CABINETS, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES INCLUDING FRIDGE. MASTER SUITE & 2 GREAT SIZED ROOMS WITH UTILITY ROOM ON 2ND FLOOR. 3RD FLOOR OFFERS MULTIPLE FLEX USE OPTIONS FOR OFFICE, GAME, MEDIA OR GUEST ROOM WITH FULL BATH AND WALK IN CLOSET. RELAX & ENJOY OUTDOORS FROM SPACIOUS 3RD FLOOR BALCONY. CORNER UNIT OFFERS PLENTY OF NATURAL LIGHT AND ADDITIONAL PRIVACY!