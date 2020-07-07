4200 Armistice Drive

Beautiful Updated Home in a Gated Community in Heritage Lakes Frisco. Fresh Custom Paint throughout. Clean and Bright. Spacious Floor Plan with High Ceiling. Large Living Areas. Owner Paid HOA. Great Value! Don't Miss it!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
