4200 Armistice Drive
Last updated July 12 2019 at 2:57 AM

4200 Armistice Drive

4200 Armistice Drive · No Longer Available
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

4200 Armistice Drive, Frisco, TX 75034

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful Updated Home in a Gated Community in Heritage Lakes Frisco. Fresh Custom Paint throughout. Clean and Bright. Spacious Floor Plan with High Ceiling. Large Living Areas. Owner Paid HOA. Great Value! Don't Miss it!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4200 Armistice Drive have any available units?
4200 Armistice Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 4200 Armistice Drive have?
Some of 4200 Armistice Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4200 Armistice Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4200 Armistice Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4200 Armistice Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4200 Armistice Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 4200 Armistice Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4200 Armistice Drive offers parking.
Does 4200 Armistice Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4200 Armistice Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4200 Armistice Drive have a pool?
No, 4200 Armistice Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4200 Armistice Drive have accessible units?
No, 4200 Armistice Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4200 Armistice Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4200 Armistice Drive has units with dishwashers.

