4140 John Hickman Way

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher gym pool coffee bar pool table

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse coffee bar gym game room pool pool table media room

Welcome To Overture Frisco, a 55+ Active Community offering residents a Luxury, Resort-Style lifestyle. Modern 1 and 2 bedroom apartments featuring designer finishes and fixtures. Relax and enjoy maintenance-free living with upscale amenities and services. Community amenities include; Plunge swimming pool, Nosh Coffee Bar and Bistro, Cork dining room, Pad billiards and game room, Reel movie theater room, Tease hair and nail salon, Flex Fitness Center, Tranquil outdoor lounge. Located in the growing city of Frisco near world-class dining, shopping, and entertainment. Begin life anew at Overture Frisco.