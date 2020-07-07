All apartments in Frisco
Find more places like 4140 John Hickman Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Frisco, TX
/
4140 John Hickman Way
Last updated February 22 2020 at 2:59 AM

4140 John Hickman Way

4140 John Hickman Parkway · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Frisco
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4140 John Hickman Parkway, Frisco, TX 75034

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
gym
pool
coffee bar
pool table
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
coffee bar
gym
game room
pool
pool table
media room
Welcome To Overture Frisco, a 55+ Active Community offering residents a Luxury, Resort-Style lifestyle. Modern 1 and 2 bedroom apartments featuring designer finishes and fixtures. Relax and enjoy maintenance-free living with upscale amenities and services. Community amenities include; Plunge swimming pool, Nosh Coffee Bar and Bistro, Cork dining room, Pad billiards and game room, Reel movie theater room, Tease hair and nail salon, Flex Fitness Center, Tranquil outdoor lounge. Located in the growing city of Frisco near world-class dining, shopping, and entertainment. Begin life anew at Overture Frisco.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4140 John Hickman Way have any available units?
4140 John Hickman Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 4140 John Hickman Way have?
Some of 4140 John Hickman Way's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4140 John Hickman Way currently offering any rent specials?
4140 John Hickman Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4140 John Hickman Way pet-friendly?
No, 4140 John Hickman Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 4140 John Hickman Way offer parking?
No, 4140 John Hickman Way does not offer parking.
Does 4140 John Hickman Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4140 John Hickman Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4140 John Hickman Way have a pool?
Yes, 4140 John Hickman Way has a pool.
Does 4140 John Hickman Way have accessible units?
No, 4140 John Hickman Way does not have accessible units.
Does 4140 John Hickman Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4140 John Hickman Way has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Commons of Chapel Creek
7997 Wade Blvd
Frisco, TX 75034
The Kathryn
4255 Cotton Gin Rd
Frisco, TX 75034
MAA Frisco Bridges
3200 Rifle Gap Rd
Frisco, TX 75034
Overlook by the Park
1750 FM 423
Frisco, TX 75033
The Edison at Frisco
8811 Eldorado Pkwy
Frisco, TX 75034
Twelve Cowboys Way
12 Cowboys Way
Frisco, TX 75034
Stonebriar of Frisco
5200 Town and Country Blvd
Frisco, TX 75034
Plaza At Frisco Square
8843 Coleman Blvd
Frisco, TX 75034

Similar Pages

Frisco 1 BedroomsFrisco 2 Bedrooms
Frisco 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFrisco Apartments with Pool
Frisco Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebriar

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District