4136 Chevy Chase Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking pool

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking playground pool media room

Beautiful home on an oversized lot located in the highly sought-after Shaddock Creek Estates. House boasts elegant wood floors, and a great open floor plan. Large foyer welcomes you to a great study & formal dining rm. Family rm features floor to ceiling stone fireplace, wood floors & built-ins. Gourmet kitchen features pot filler, gas cook top, granite counters, & walk in pantry. Pvt master suite features-built ins. Luxurious master bath features dual sink, granite counters, framed mirrors, & garden tub. Spacious secondary bdrms, game & media room up. Large backyard with covered patio, perfect to enjoy outdoors. Neighborhood has a pool, playground, covered picnic area & winding sidewalks for hiking & biking