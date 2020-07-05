All apartments in Frisco
Last updated October 5 2019 at 7:09 PM

4136 Chevy Chase Lane

4136 Chevy Chase Lane · No Longer Available
Location

4136 Chevy Chase Lane, Frisco, TX 75033

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
media room
Beautiful home on an oversized lot located in the highly sought-after Shaddock Creek Estates. House boasts elegant wood floors, and a great open floor plan. Large foyer welcomes you to a great study & formal dining rm. Family rm features floor to ceiling stone fireplace, wood floors & built-ins. Gourmet kitchen features pot filler, gas cook top, granite counters, & walk in pantry. Pvt master suite features-built ins. Luxurious master bath features dual sink, granite counters, framed mirrors, & garden tub. Spacious secondary bdrms, game & media room up. Large backyard with covered patio, perfect to enjoy outdoors. Neighborhood has a pool, playground, covered picnic area & winding sidewalks for hiking & biking

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4136 Chevy Chase Lane have any available units?
4136 Chevy Chase Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 4136 Chevy Chase Lane have?
Some of 4136 Chevy Chase Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4136 Chevy Chase Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4136 Chevy Chase Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4136 Chevy Chase Lane pet-friendly?
No, 4136 Chevy Chase Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 4136 Chevy Chase Lane offer parking?
Yes, 4136 Chevy Chase Lane offers parking.
Does 4136 Chevy Chase Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4136 Chevy Chase Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4136 Chevy Chase Lane have a pool?
Yes, 4136 Chevy Chase Lane has a pool.
Does 4136 Chevy Chase Lane have accessible units?
No, 4136 Chevy Chase Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4136 Chevy Chase Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4136 Chevy Chase Lane has units with dishwashers.

