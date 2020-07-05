4135 Wellesley Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse courtyard gym parking pool garage

ALMOST new Darling-Built home in the highly desirable Canals of Grant Park +Huge family room is adjacent to kitchen & breakfast nook with corner fireplace & courtyard views with 3 car garage+Kitchen boasts elegant cabinets w glass uppers, SS appl & huge island w bfast bar +Large master suite features dual sinks & luxury shower +Spacious sec bdrms w walk-in closets + Study w French doors + HW floor in main area, upgraded carpet in rooms, custom built-ins, sink in utility+Amazing location near parks, FC Dallas Stadium, restaurants, shopping, Friscos $5B Mile +Community amenity includes parks, jogging paths, swimming pool, clubhouse, gym, outdoor seating areas +Maintenance of front and backyard lawn