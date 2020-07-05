All apartments in Frisco
Last updated February 22 2020 at 3:01 AM

4135 Wellesley Avenue

4135 Wellesley Ave · No Longer Available
Location

4135 Wellesley Ave, Frisco, TX 75033
The Trails

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
gym
parking
pool
garage
ALMOST new Darling-Built home in the highly desirable Canals of Grant Park +Huge family room is adjacent to kitchen & breakfast nook with corner fireplace & courtyard views with 3 car garage+Kitchen boasts elegant cabinets w glass uppers, SS appl & huge island w bfast bar +Large master suite features dual sinks & luxury shower +Spacious sec bdrms w walk-in closets + Study w French doors + HW floor in main area, upgraded carpet in rooms, custom built-ins, sink in utility+Amazing location near parks, FC Dallas Stadium, restaurants, shopping, Friscos $5B Mile +Community amenity includes parks, jogging paths, swimming pool, clubhouse, gym, outdoor seating areas +Maintenance of front and backyard lawn

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4135 Wellesley Avenue have any available units?
4135 Wellesley Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 4135 Wellesley Avenue have?
Some of 4135 Wellesley Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4135 Wellesley Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4135 Wellesley Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4135 Wellesley Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4135 Wellesley Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 4135 Wellesley Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4135 Wellesley Avenue offers parking.
Does 4135 Wellesley Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4135 Wellesley Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4135 Wellesley Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 4135 Wellesley Avenue has a pool.
Does 4135 Wellesley Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4135 Wellesley Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4135 Wellesley Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4135 Wellesley Avenue has units with dishwashers.

