Last updated August 5 2019 at 11:47 PM

4128 Freedom Lane

4128 Freedom Lane · No Longer Available
Location

4128 Freedom Lane, Frisco, TX 75033

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $35 per application, online. Security deposit due at time of lease signing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4128 Freedom Lane have any available units?
4128 Freedom Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 4128 Freedom Lane have?
Some of 4128 Freedom Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4128 Freedom Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4128 Freedom Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4128 Freedom Lane pet-friendly?
No, 4128 Freedom Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 4128 Freedom Lane offer parking?
Yes, 4128 Freedom Lane offers parking.
Does 4128 Freedom Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4128 Freedom Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4128 Freedom Lane have a pool?
No, 4128 Freedom Lane does not have a pool.
Does 4128 Freedom Lane have accessible units?
No, 4128 Freedom Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4128 Freedom Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4128 Freedom Lane has units with dishwashers.

