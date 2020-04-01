All apartments in Frisco
Last updated August 7 2019 at 10:53 PM

4105 Freedom Lane

4105 Freedom Lane · No Longer Available
Location

4105 Freedom Lane, Frisco, TX 75033

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in Frisco ISD and Wakeland HS. Nice backyard, spacious kitchen, fireplace and much more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4105 Freedom Lane have any available units?
4105 Freedom Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 4105 Freedom Lane have?
Some of 4105 Freedom Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4105 Freedom Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4105 Freedom Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4105 Freedom Lane pet-friendly?
No, 4105 Freedom Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 4105 Freedom Lane offer parking?
Yes, 4105 Freedom Lane offers parking.
Does 4105 Freedom Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4105 Freedom Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4105 Freedom Lane have a pool?
No, 4105 Freedom Lane does not have a pool.
Does 4105 Freedom Lane have accessible units?
No, 4105 Freedom Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4105 Freedom Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4105 Freedom Lane has units with dishwashers.

