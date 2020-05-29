All apartments in Frisco
Last updated September 15 2019 at 6:23 PM

41 Secluded Pond Drive

41 Secluded Pond Drive · No Longer Available




Location

41 Secluded Pond Drive, Frisco, TX 75034

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
media room
Beautiful updated brick and stone home in Willow Pond. Small gated neighborhood with 6 hole golf course with beautiful ponds located close to The Star, Stonebriar Mall and the Tollway. High ceilings, neutral colors. Master down with large master closet plus second bedroom or office on main floor. Upstairs has 2 additional bedrooms plus game room and media room. Great storage including walk out attic. Hardwood floors, new carpet, white Kitchen - Marble counters and SS appliances. Very open plan with lots of windows and light. This is a zero lot line home with a small yard. Great outdoor covered patio with beautiful views of pond, fountains and landscaping. High efficiency HVAC. Owner has TX Real Estate Lic.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 41 Secluded Pond Drive have any available units?
41 Secluded Pond Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 41 Secluded Pond Drive have?
Some of 41 Secluded Pond Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 41 Secluded Pond Drive currently offering any rent specials?
41 Secluded Pond Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 41 Secluded Pond Drive pet-friendly?
No, 41 Secluded Pond Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 41 Secluded Pond Drive offer parking?
No, 41 Secluded Pond Drive does not offer parking.
Does 41 Secluded Pond Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 41 Secluded Pond Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 41 Secluded Pond Drive have a pool?
No, 41 Secluded Pond Drive does not have a pool.
Does 41 Secluded Pond Drive have accessible units?
No, 41 Secluded Pond Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 41 Secluded Pond Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 41 Secluded Pond Drive has units with dishwashers.

