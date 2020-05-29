41 Secluded Pond Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities game room media room

Beautiful updated brick and stone home in Willow Pond. Small gated neighborhood with 6 hole golf course with beautiful ponds located close to The Star, Stonebriar Mall and the Tollway. High ceilings, neutral colors. Master down with large master closet plus second bedroom or office on main floor. Upstairs has 2 additional bedrooms plus game room and media room. Great storage including walk out attic. Hardwood floors, new carpet, white Kitchen - Marble counters and SS appliances. Very open plan with lots of windows and light. This is a zero lot line home with a small yard. Great outdoor covered patio with beautiful views of pond, fountains and landscaping. High efficiency HVAC. Owner has TX Real Estate Lic.