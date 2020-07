Amenities

Special Opportunity! 2017 construction: Modern townhome in the Canals of Grand Lakes. Enjoy all of the modern amenities and today’s décor. Open kitchen-den is the highlight of the home. Three bedrooms are upstairs including a lovely master and bath. Enclosed patio ideal for a private dinner. Two car garage. Right across from community clubhouse, pool & outside grilling area. Location is ideal, minutes from the Toll Way and Legacy. No pets or smoking. Refrigerator included!