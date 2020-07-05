Rent Calculator
Last updated February 22 2020 at 2:59 AM
1 of 6
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4014 Palace Place
4014 Palace Place
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
4014 Palace Place, Frisco, TX 75033
Amenities
on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Excellent lease property. Freshly painted throughout, newly installed flooring in laundry room. Electric Privacy gate across back line of property. Storm shelter in garage.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4014 Palace Place have any available units?
4014 Palace Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Frisco, TX
.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Frisco Rent Report
.
What amenities does 4014 Palace Place have?
Some of 4014 Palace Place's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4014 Palace Place currently offering any rent specials?
4014 Palace Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4014 Palace Place pet-friendly?
No, 4014 Palace Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Frisco
.
Does 4014 Palace Place offer parking?
Yes, 4014 Palace Place offers parking.
Does 4014 Palace Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4014 Palace Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4014 Palace Place have a pool?
No, 4014 Palace Place does not have a pool.
Does 4014 Palace Place have accessible units?
No, 4014 Palace Place does not have accessible units.
Does 4014 Palace Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4014 Palace Place has units with dishwashers.
