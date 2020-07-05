All apartments in Frisco
Last updated September 7 2019 at 3:00 AM

3913 San Gabriel Avenue

3913 San Gabriel Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3913 San Gabriel Avenue, Frisco, TX 75033

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
PLAZA SERIES home with pool-sized lot in desirable, gated Newman Village! Fabulous, European style in park-like setting! Charming patio overlooks neighborhood epicenter – the plaza! Ideal floor plan for entertaining. Gourmet kitchen w huge island, quartz counters & walk-in pantry. Cozy b-fast nook with stone fireplace opens to living AND kitchen. Handsome study w Judge’s paneling & French doors, access to BOTH patios. Master suite features patio access, hardwood flrs, & custom lighting. Luxurious master bath w marble counters & huge walk-in closet. Spacious secondary bdrms and large game & media rms up. Covered patio w fireplace & electric privacy screens. Split 3-car garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3913 San Gabriel Avenue have any available units?
3913 San Gabriel Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 3913 San Gabriel Avenue have?
Some of 3913 San Gabriel Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3913 San Gabriel Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3913 San Gabriel Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3913 San Gabriel Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3913 San Gabriel Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 3913 San Gabriel Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3913 San Gabriel Avenue offers parking.
Does 3913 San Gabriel Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3913 San Gabriel Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3913 San Gabriel Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 3913 San Gabriel Avenue has a pool.
Does 3913 San Gabriel Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3913 San Gabriel Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3913 San Gabriel Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3913 San Gabriel Avenue has units with dishwashers.

