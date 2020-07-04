Rent Calculator
Home
/
Frisco, TX
/
3796 Sun Garden Drive
Last updated June 15 2019 at 10:46 AM
1 of 10
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3796 Sun Garden Drive
3796 Sun Garden Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
3796 Sun Garden Drive, Frisco, TX 75033
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Home in desirable subdivision of Kings Garden. House kept immaculately. Water heater and dishwasher replaced 2018, Air Conditioner and garage door are new 2019.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3796 Sun Garden Drive have any available units?
3796 Sun Garden Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Frisco, TX
.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Frisco Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3796 Sun Garden Drive have?
Some of 3796 Sun Garden Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3796 Sun Garden Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3796 Sun Garden Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3796 Sun Garden Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3796 Sun Garden Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Frisco
.
Does 3796 Sun Garden Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3796 Sun Garden Drive offers parking.
Does 3796 Sun Garden Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3796 Sun Garden Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3796 Sun Garden Drive have a pool?
No, 3796 Sun Garden Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3796 Sun Garden Drive have accessible units?
No, 3796 Sun Garden Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3796 Sun Garden Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3796 Sun Garden Drive has units with dishwashers.
