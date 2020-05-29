All apartments in Frisco
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3700 Legacy Drive

3700 Legacy Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3700 Legacy Drive, Frisco, TX 75034

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
gym
pool
dog park
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dog park
gym
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
pet friendly
sauna
tennis court
The legends at legacy apartments in frisco, tx the legends at legacy features luxury apartments in frisco, texas with new renovations. Our frisco apartments and townhomes offer large floor plans for one, two and three bedroom homes, private back yards, and attached garages. In fact, our luxury apartments feature the largest floor plans in frisco! The kitchens are equipped with stylish granite countertops with a tile backsplash. New fixtures, thoughtful extras, and enhanced lighting to produce a warm glow make our apartments for rent in frisco the right place to call home. the legends at legacy apartments in frisco offer residents luxurious amenities that go above and beyond. Imagine yourself relaxing by an outdoor oasis with grill, water features, and a resort-style pool. Spend time with pets at the brand new bark park and agility course or at our award-winning, four-acre park with nature trails and landscaping. Our apartment community boasts an excellent location beside the new dallas cowboys stadium and training facilities, near fantastic schools, plano, and mckinney. We have everything you need and more at the legends at legacy apartments in frisco, tx. Schedule a tour today and donât miss the opportunity to live at the best apartments and townhomes in frisco. we want you to feel at home at the legends at legacy apartments in frisco, tx. We have compiled lots of information in our website to assist you and help you find the right frisco apartment rental. If youâre searching for apartments in frisco, or are relocating to plano or mckinney, then come home to the legends at legacy apartments in frisco, tx. for more information about the legends at legacy apartments in frisco, please contact us today

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3700 Legacy Drive have any available units?
3700 Legacy Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 3700 Legacy Drive have?
Some of 3700 Legacy Drive's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3700 Legacy Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3700 Legacy Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3700 Legacy Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3700 Legacy Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3700 Legacy Drive offer parking?
No, 3700 Legacy Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3700 Legacy Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3700 Legacy Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3700 Legacy Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3700 Legacy Drive has a pool.
Does 3700 Legacy Drive have accessible units?
No, 3700 Legacy Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3700 Legacy Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3700 Legacy Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

