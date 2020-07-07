All apartments in Frisco
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3700 Legacy Dr Unit: 4105

3700 Legacy Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3700 Legacy Drive, Frisco, TX 75034

Amenities

parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
Move in January and receive the remainder of the month FREE!

Move in February and receive $500 off!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3700 Legacy Dr Unit: 4105 have any available units?
3700 Legacy Dr Unit: 4105 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
Is 3700 Legacy Dr Unit: 4105 currently offering any rent specials?
3700 Legacy Dr Unit: 4105 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3700 Legacy Dr Unit: 4105 pet-friendly?
No, 3700 Legacy Dr Unit: 4105 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 3700 Legacy Dr Unit: 4105 offer parking?
Yes, 3700 Legacy Dr Unit: 4105 offers parking.
Does 3700 Legacy Dr Unit: 4105 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3700 Legacy Dr Unit: 4105 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3700 Legacy Dr Unit: 4105 have a pool?
No, 3700 Legacy Dr Unit: 4105 does not have a pool.
Does 3700 Legacy Dr Unit: 4105 have accessible units?
No, 3700 Legacy Dr Unit: 4105 does not have accessible units.
Does 3700 Legacy Dr Unit: 4105 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3700 Legacy Dr Unit: 4105 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3700 Legacy Dr Unit: 4105 have units with air conditioning?
No, 3700 Legacy Dr Unit: 4105 does not have units with air conditioning.

