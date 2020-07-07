Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Frisco
Find more places like 3700 Legacy Dr Unit: 17103.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Frisco, TX
/
3700 Legacy Dr Unit: 17103
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3700 Legacy Dr Unit: 17103
3700 Legacy Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Frisco
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
3700 Legacy Drive, Frisco, TX 75034
Amenities
parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
Move in January and receive the remainder of the month FREE!
Move in February and receive $500 off!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3700 Legacy Dr Unit: 17103 have any available units?
3700 Legacy Dr Unit: 17103 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Frisco, TX
.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Frisco Rent Report
.
Is 3700 Legacy Dr Unit: 17103 currently offering any rent specials?
3700 Legacy Dr Unit: 17103 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3700 Legacy Dr Unit: 17103 pet-friendly?
No, 3700 Legacy Dr Unit: 17103 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Frisco
.
Does 3700 Legacy Dr Unit: 17103 offer parking?
Yes, 3700 Legacy Dr Unit: 17103 offers parking.
Does 3700 Legacy Dr Unit: 17103 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3700 Legacy Dr Unit: 17103 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3700 Legacy Dr Unit: 17103 have a pool?
No, 3700 Legacy Dr Unit: 17103 does not have a pool.
Does 3700 Legacy Dr Unit: 17103 have accessible units?
No, 3700 Legacy Dr Unit: 17103 does not have accessible units.
Does 3700 Legacy Dr Unit: 17103 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3700 Legacy Dr Unit: 17103 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3700 Legacy Dr Unit: 17103 have units with air conditioning?
No, 3700 Legacy Dr Unit: 17103 does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
The Commons of Chapel Creek
7997 Wade Blvd
Frisco, TX 75034
The Kathryn
4255 Cotton Gin Rd
Frisco, TX 75034
Central Square at Frisco
6235 Main St
Frisco, TX 75034
The Maxwell
7777 Adelaide Street
Frisco, TX 75034
Old Hickory Square
8625 Hickory St
Frisco, TX 75034
Stonebriar of Frisco
5200 Town and Country Blvd
Frisco, TX 75034
Sorrel Phillips Creek Ranch
5050 Farm to Market Rd 423
Frisco, TX 75034
Fox Haven Apartments
7275 Hickory St
Frisco, TX 75034
Similar Pages
Frisco 1 Bedrooms
Frisco 2 Bedrooms
Frisco 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Frisco Apartments with Pool
Frisco Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Dallas, TX
Fort Worth, TX
Arlington, TX
Plano, TX
Irving, TX
Garland, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Carrollton, TX
McKinney, TX
Lewisville, TX
Denton, TX
Richardson, TX
Mesquite, TX
Euless, TX
Bedford, TX
Grapevine, TX
Allen, TX
North Richland Hills, TX
Mansfield, TX
Farmers Branch, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Stonebriar
Apartments Near Colleges
Amberton University
El Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District