3618 Jefferson Drive
Last updated August 6 2019 at 4:34 PM

3618 Jefferson Drive

3618 Jefferson Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3618 Jefferson Drive, Frisco, TX 75034

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
See yourself coming home to this gorgeous 4 bedroom 3 bathroom home located in Frisco, TX! This bright and spacious home features a luxury kitchen fit for entertaining or relaxing in the bright, spacious living room. With a large, private yard you can enjoy those warm summer nights outside! Make this home yours today.
Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply. The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management. **ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3618 Jefferson Drive have any available units?
3618 Jefferson Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
Is 3618 Jefferson Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3618 Jefferson Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3618 Jefferson Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3618 Jefferson Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3618 Jefferson Drive offer parking?
No, 3618 Jefferson Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3618 Jefferson Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3618 Jefferson Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3618 Jefferson Drive have a pool?
No, 3618 Jefferson Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3618 Jefferson Drive have accessible units?
No, 3618 Jefferson Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3618 Jefferson Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3618 Jefferson Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3618 Jefferson Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3618 Jefferson Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

