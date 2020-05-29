Rent Calculator
Last updated July 11 2019 at 10:40 AM
3476 Mayflower Drive
3476 Mayflower Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
3476 Mayflower Drive, Frisco, TX 75034
Amenities
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Open floor plan 4 bedroom house in a gated community. Granite kitchen counter top, laminate floor and updated lights. Close to Lebanon and 423.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3476 Mayflower Drive have any available units?
3476 Mayflower Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Frisco, TX
.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Frisco Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3476 Mayflower Drive have?
Some of 3476 Mayflower Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3476 Mayflower Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3476 Mayflower Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3476 Mayflower Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3476 Mayflower Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Frisco
.
Does 3476 Mayflower Drive offer parking?
No, 3476 Mayflower Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3476 Mayflower Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3476 Mayflower Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3476 Mayflower Drive have a pool?
No, 3476 Mayflower Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3476 Mayflower Drive have accessible units?
No, 3476 Mayflower Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3476 Mayflower Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3476 Mayflower Drive has units with dishwashers.
