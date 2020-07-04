All apartments in Frisco
3451 Oakleigh Lane

3451 Oakleigh Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3451 Oakleigh Lane, Frisco, TX 75033

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
**We will waive the application and admin fee!**

Charming 4 bed, 2 bath, 2,355 sq ft, 1 story home in Frisco! Spacious living room with fireplace! Open kitchen concept with updated counters. Master suite with attached bathroom. Spacious backyard, great for family gatherings! Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Additional admin fees apply. Schedule your showing today!

If you see this home listed at a lower price, it is a scam. Please report any fraudulent listings.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3451 Oakleigh Lane have any available units?
3451 Oakleigh Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
Is 3451 Oakleigh Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3451 Oakleigh Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3451 Oakleigh Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 3451 Oakleigh Lane is pet friendly.
Does 3451 Oakleigh Lane offer parking?
No, 3451 Oakleigh Lane does not offer parking.
Does 3451 Oakleigh Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3451 Oakleigh Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3451 Oakleigh Lane have a pool?
No, 3451 Oakleigh Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3451 Oakleigh Lane have accessible units?
No, 3451 Oakleigh Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3451 Oakleigh Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 3451 Oakleigh Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3451 Oakleigh Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 3451 Oakleigh Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

