All apartments in Frisco
Find more places like 3432 Berkwood Plaza.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Frisco, TX
/
3432 Berkwood Plaza
Last updated October 20 2019 at 4:39 PM

3432 Berkwood Plaza

3432 Berkwood Pl · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Frisco
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3432 Berkwood Pl, Frisco, TX 75034

Amenities

granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
game room
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
Located in Village Lakes, this 4/4 home has much to offer with a beautiful stone fireplace, study, media and game room. Upgraded features a gourmet kitchen with granite counter tops, custom solid wood cabinets, stainless steel appliances, gas cooktop and a large island. Kitchen is open to the family room. Master Bedroom is downstairs and the study can double as a 5th bedroom. Convenient to DNT & 121 for easy access to shopping and entertainment. Excellent schools within the Frisco ISD. Deposit is equal to the rent plus a one-time $150 admin fee. Each applicant over the age of 18 who will be living in the home are required to complete an application. To schedule showing, log onto www.showmojo.com or visit www.renterswarehouse.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3432 Berkwood Plaza have any available units?
3432 Berkwood Plaza doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 3432 Berkwood Plaza have?
Some of 3432 Berkwood Plaza's amenities include granite counters, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3432 Berkwood Plaza currently offering any rent specials?
3432 Berkwood Plaza is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3432 Berkwood Plaza pet-friendly?
No, 3432 Berkwood Plaza is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 3432 Berkwood Plaza offer parking?
No, 3432 Berkwood Plaza does not offer parking.
Does 3432 Berkwood Plaza have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3432 Berkwood Plaza does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3432 Berkwood Plaza have a pool?
No, 3432 Berkwood Plaza does not have a pool.
Does 3432 Berkwood Plaza have accessible units?
No, 3432 Berkwood Plaza does not have accessible units.
Does 3432 Berkwood Plaza have units with dishwashers?
No, 3432 Berkwood Plaza does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

MAA Frisco Bridges
3200 Rifle Gap Rd
Frisco, TX 75034
Stonebriar of Frisco
5200 Town and Country Blvd
Frisco, TX 75034
Wade Crossing
9399 Wade Boulevard
Frisco, TX 75035
Lucia
4848 Grand Gate Way
Frisco, TX 75034
Plaza At Frisco Square
8843 Coleman Blvd
Frisco, TX 75034
AMLI Frisco Crossing
7255 Texas Rangers Dr
Frisco, TX 75034
Camden Panther Creek
9415 Panther Creek Pkwy
Frisco, TX 75035
Bell Frisco at Main
1801 McCord Way
Frisco, TX 75033

Similar Pages

Frisco 1 BedroomsFrisco 2 Bedrooms
Frisco 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFrisco Apartments with Pool
Frisco Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebriar

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District