3432 Berkwood Plaza

Amenities

granite counters recently renovated stainless steel fireplace game room

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities game room

Located in Village Lakes, this 4/4 home has much to offer with a beautiful stone fireplace, study, media and game room. Upgraded features a gourmet kitchen with granite counter tops, custom solid wood cabinets, stainless steel appliances, gas cooktop and a large island. Kitchen is open to the family room. Master Bedroom is downstairs and the study can double as a 5th bedroom. Convenient to DNT & 121 for easy access to shopping and entertainment. Excellent schools within the Frisco ISD. Deposit is equal to the rent plus a one-time $150 admin fee. Each applicant over the age of 18 who will be living in the home are required to complete an application. To schedule showing, log onto www.showmojo.com or visit www.renterswarehouse.com.