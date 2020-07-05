All apartments in Frisco
3412 Briana 31

3412 Brianna Drive · No Longer Available
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Pool
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

3412 Brianna Drive, Frisco, TX 75033

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
some paid utils
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3412 Briana #31 - Property Id: 87685

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/87685
Property Id 87685

(RLNE4895519)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3412 Briana 31 have any available units?
3412 Briana 31 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 3412 Briana 31 have?
Some of 3412 Briana 31's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3412 Briana 31 currently offering any rent specials?
3412 Briana 31 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3412 Briana 31 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3412 Briana 31 is pet friendly.
Does 3412 Briana 31 offer parking?
No, 3412 Briana 31 does not offer parking.
Does 3412 Briana 31 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3412 Briana 31 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3412 Briana 31 have a pool?
No, 3412 Briana 31 does not have a pool.
Does 3412 Briana 31 have accessible units?
No, 3412 Briana 31 does not have accessible units.
Does 3412 Briana 31 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3412 Briana 31 has units with dishwashers.

