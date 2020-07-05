Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Frisco
Find more places like 3404 Brianna 29.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Frisco, TX
/
3404 Brianna 29
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 6
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3404 Brianna 29
3404 Brianna Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Frisco
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
3404 Brianna Drive, Frisco, TX 75033
Amenities
dishwasher
pet friendly
fireplace
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
Property Amenities
pet friendly
3 Br 2 Bath HAS BEEN LEASED - Property Id: 73625
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/73625
Property Id 73625
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4509710)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3404 Brianna 29 have any available units?
3404 Brianna 29 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Frisco, TX
.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Frisco Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3404 Brianna 29 have?
Some of 3404 Brianna 29's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3404 Brianna 29 currently offering any rent specials?
3404 Brianna 29 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3404 Brianna 29 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3404 Brianna 29 is pet friendly.
Does 3404 Brianna 29 offer parking?
No, 3404 Brianna 29 does not offer parking.
Does 3404 Brianna 29 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3404 Brianna 29 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3404 Brianna 29 have a pool?
No, 3404 Brianna 29 does not have a pool.
Does 3404 Brianna 29 have accessible units?
No, 3404 Brianna 29 does not have accessible units.
Does 3404 Brianna 29 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3404 Brianna 29 has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
The Commons of Chapel Creek
7997 Wade Blvd
Frisco, TX 75034
Alaqua at Frisco
4770 Teel Parkway
Frisco, TX 75034
Ravello Stonebriar
5225 Town and Country Blvd
Frisco, TX 75034
Station House
4141 Frisco Green Ave
Frisco, TX 75034
Twelve Cowboys Way
12 Cowboys Way
Frisco, TX 75034
Sorrel Phillips Creek Ranch
5050 Farm to Market Rd 423
Frisco, TX 75034
Lucia
4848 Grand Gate Way
Frisco, TX 75034
Camden Panther Creek
9415 Panther Creek Pkwy
Frisco, TX 75035
Similar Pages
Frisco 1 Bedrooms
Frisco 2 Bedrooms
Frisco 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Frisco Apartments with Pool
Frisco Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Dallas, TX
Fort Worth, TX
Arlington, TX
Plano, TX
Irving, TX
Garland, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Carrollton, TX
McKinney, TX
Lewisville, TX
Denton, TX
Richardson, TX
Mesquite, TX
Euless, TX
Bedford, TX
Grapevine, TX
Allen, TX
North Richland Hills, TX
Mansfield, TX
Farmers Branch, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Stonebriar
Apartments Near Colleges
Amberton University
El Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District