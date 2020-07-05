3400 Hartford Lane

Amenities

Stunning 5 bedroom home in highly regarded Shaddock Creek Estates. Gorgeous kitchen with custom cabinets, granite countertops, double ovens and a large island with prep sink. This impressive home boasts high ceilings, hand scraped wood floors, and plantation shutters throughout. Large master suite with bay windows and sitting area. Second bedroom located downstairs, three additional bedrooms upstairs. The private media room includes a wet bar and is equipped with a projector and screen, great for entertaining! Walking distance to schools, community pool,Cottonwood park,hike and bike trails and playground! Active HOA hosts lots of neighborhood events!