Last updated April 15 2019 at 10:11 PM

3400 Hartford Lane

3400 Hartford Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3400 Hartford Lane, Frisco, TX 75033

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
media room
Stunning 5 bedroom home in highly regarded Shaddock Creek Estates. Gorgeous kitchen with custom cabinets, granite countertops, double ovens and a large island with prep sink. This impressive home boasts high ceilings, hand scraped wood floors, and plantation shutters throughout. Large master suite with bay windows and sitting area. Second bedroom located downstairs, three additional bedrooms upstairs. The private media room includes a wet bar and is equipped with a projector and screen, great for entertaining! Walking distance to schools, community pool,Cottonwood park,hike and bike trails and playground! Active HOA hosts lots of neighborhood events!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3400 Hartford Lane have any available units?
3400 Hartford Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 3400 Hartford Lane have?
Some of 3400 Hartford Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3400 Hartford Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3400 Hartford Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3400 Hartford Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3400 Hartford Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 3400 Hartford Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3400 Hartford Lane offers parking.
Does 3400 Hartford Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3400 Hartford Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3400 Hartford Lane have a pool?
Yes, 3400 Hartford Lane has a pool.
Does 3400 Hartford Lane have accessible units?
No, 3400 Hartford Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3400 Hartford Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3400 Hartford Lane has units with dishwashers.

