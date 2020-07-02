Rent Calculator
Last updated October 7 2019 at 1:35 PM
3380 Archduke Dr
3380 Archduke Dr
·
No Longer Available
Location
3380 Archduke Dr, Frisco, TX 75034
Amenities
w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
pet friendly
Luxurious Brand New WiFi CERTIFIED Smart Home in Exemplary FRISCO ISD -
No Cats Allowed
(RLNE5171927)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3380 Archduke Dr have any available units?
3380 Archduke Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Frisco, TX
.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Frisco Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3380 Archduke Dr have?
Some of 3380 Archduke Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3380 Archduke Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3380 Archduke Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3380 Archduke Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 3380 Archduke Dr is pet friendly.
Does 3380 Archduke Dr offer parking?
Yes, 3380 Archduke Dr offers parking.
Does 3380 Archduke Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3380 Archduke Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3380 Archduke Dr have a pool?
No, 3380 Archduke Dr does not have a pool.
Does 3380 Archduke Dr have accessible units?
No, 3380 Archduke Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3380 Archduke Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 3380 Archduke Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
