Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Frisco
Find more places like 3376 Briana 23.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Frisco, TX
/
3376 Briana 23
Last updated July 25 2019 at 9:56 AM
1 of 5
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3376 Briana 23
3376 Brianna Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Frisco
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
3376 Brianna Drive, Frisco, TX 75033
Amenities
dishwasher
pet friendly
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Doublewide 3 Br LEASED - Property Id: 83939
Pet Fee 300
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/83939p
Property Id 83939
(RLNE5050236)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3376 Briana 23 have any available units?
3376 Briana 23 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Frisco, TX
.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Frisco Rent Report
.
Is 3376 Briana 23 currently offering any rent specials?
3376 Briana 23 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3376 Briana 23 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3376 Briana 23 is pet friendly.
Does 3376 Briana 23 offer parking?
No, 3376 Briana 23 does not offer parking.
Does 3376 Briana 23 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3376 Briana 23 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3376 Briana 23 have a pool?
No, 3376 Briana 23 does not have a pool.
Does 3376 Briana 23 have accessible units?
No, 3376 Briana 23 does not have accessible units.
Does 3376 Briana 23 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3376 Briana 23 has units with dishwashers.
Does 3376 Briana 23 have units with air conditioning?
No, 3376 Briana 23 does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Satori Frisco
11900 Research Rd
Frisco, TX 75033
Cortland Preston North
9440 Stratton Dr
Frisco, TX 75035
Olympus Boulevard
6255 Frisco Square Blvd
Frisco, TX 75034
Lucia
4848 Grand Gate Way
Frisco, TX 75034
Plaza At Frisco Square
8843 Coleman Blvd
Frisco, TX 75034
Camden Panther Creek
9415 Panther Creek Pkwy
Frisco, TX 75035
Bell Stonebriar
5250 Town and Country Blvd
Frisco, TX 75034
Echelon at The Summit
3033 Ohio Dr
Frisco, TX 75035
Similar Pages
Frisco 1 Bedrooms
Frisco 2 Bedrooms
Frisco 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Frisco Apartments with Pool
Frisco Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Dallas, TX
Fort Worth, TX
Arlington, TX
Plano, TX
Irving, TX
Garland, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Carrollton, TX
McKinney, TX
Lewisville, TX
Denton, TX
Richardson, TX
Mesquite, TX
Euless, TX
Bedford, TX
Grapevine, TX
Allen, TX
North Richland Hills, TX
Mansfield, TX
Farmers Branch, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Stonebriar
Apartments Near Colleges
Amberton University
El Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District