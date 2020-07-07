All apartments in Frisco
Last updated April 13 2019 at 8:13 AM

323 Boxwood Lane

323 Boxwood Lane · No Longer Available
Location

323 Boxwood Lane, Frisco, TX 75034

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
Gorgeous home on a HUGE corner lot with no neighbors on either side. Beautiful updates through out this large home include wood floors on the first floor. Very large backyard with a recently replaced fence.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 323 Boxwood Lane have any available units?
323 Boxwood Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 323 Boxwood Lane have?
Some of 323 Boxwood Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 323 Boxwood Lane currently offering any rent specials?
323 Boxwood Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 323 Boxwood Lane pet-friendly?
No, 323 Boxwood Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 323 Boxwood Lane offer parking?
Yes, 323 Boxwood Lane offers parking.
Does 323 Boxwood Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 323 Boxwood Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 323 Boxwood Lane have a pool?
No, 323 Boxwood Lane does not have a pool.
Does 323 Boxwood Lane have accessible units?
No, 323 Boxwood Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 323 Boxwood Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 323 Boxwood Lane has units with dishwashers.

