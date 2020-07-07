323 Boxwood Lane

Gorgeous home on a HUGE corner lot with no neighbors on either side. Beautiful updates through out this large home include wood floors on the first floor. Very large backyard with a recently replaced fence.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
