Home
/
Frisco, TX
/
323 Boxwood Lane
Last updated May 2 2019 at 10:09 AM
1 of 6
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
323 Boxwood Lane
323 Boxwood Ln
·
No Longer Available
Location
323 Boxwood Ln, Frisco, TX 75034
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
-
(RLNE4852645)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 323 Boxwood Lane have any available units?
323 Boxwood Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Frisco, TX
.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Frisco Rent Report
.
Is 323 Boxwood Lane currently offering any rent specials?
323 Boxwood Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 323 Boxwood Lane pet-friendly?
No, 323 Boxwood Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Frisco
.
Does 323 Boxwood Lane offer parking?
No, 323 Boxwood Lane does not offer parking.
Does 323 Boxwood Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 323 Boxwood Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 323 Boxwood Lane have a pool?
No, 323 Boxwood Lane does not have a pool.
Does 323 Boxwood Lane have accessible units?
No, 323 Boxwood Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 323 Boxwood Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 323 Boxwood Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 323 Boxwood Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 323 Boxwood Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
