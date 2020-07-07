3212 Clearfork Trail

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

2 story in desirable Pearson Farms subdivision in Frisco. Enjoy morning coffee on the covered frt porch. Fenced in back yard w~covered patio, perfect for pets and play. Gorgeous kitchen w~granite island and countertops. Stainless appliances, glass top stove. Convenient desk area in breakfast nook. Living room features fireplace flanked by lighted built ins. Master features garden tub, separate shower. Upstairs features built in desk area. Fresh paint, MB carpet is brand new, deep cleaned.