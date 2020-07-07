All apartments in Frisco
Last updated July 6 2019 at 5:20 AM

3212 Clearfork Trail

3212 Clearfork Trail · No Longer Available
Location

3212 Clearfork Trail, Frisco, TX 75034

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2 story in desirable Pearson Farms subdivision in Frisco. Enjoy morning coffee on the covered frt porch. Fenced in back yard w~covered patio, perfect for pets and play. Gorgeous kitchen w~granite island and countertops. Stainless appliances, glass top stove. Convenient desk area in breakfast nook. Living room features fireplace flanked by lighted built ins. Master features garden tub, separate shower. Upstairs features built in desk area. Fresh paint, MB carpet is brand new, deep cleaned.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3212 Clearfork Trail have any available units?
3212 Clearfork Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 3212 Clearfork Trail have?
Some of 3212 Clearfork Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3212 Clearfork Trail currently offering any rent specials?
3212 Clearfork Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3212 Clearfork Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 3212 Clearfork Trail is pet friendly.
Does 3212 Clearfork Trail offer parking?
No, 3212 Clearfork Trail does not offer parking.
Does 3212 Clearfork Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3212 Clearfork Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3212 Clearfork Trail have a pool?
No, 3212 Clearfork Trail does not have a pool.
Does 3212 Clearfork Trail have accessible units?
No, 3212 Clearfork Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 3212 Clearfork Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3212 Clearfork Trail has units with dishwashers.

