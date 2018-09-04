All apartments in Frisco
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3198 Parkwood Blvd Unit: 2B1

3198 Parkwood Dr · No Longer Available
Location

3198 Parkwood Dr, Frisco, TX 75034

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
internet access
Rent:$1445

Urban Community Elements:
* Resort Style Swimming Pools with Casading Fountains, Tanning Deck and Multiple Conversation Areas.
* Complimentary Tanning Studio
* Business Resource Center with internet Access, PC, Printer and Fax
*Ample floor exercise space and free weight area
*4 story urban mid-rise building design.
* Open and spacious floor plans maximizing natural light.
*Multi-level garage parking- Assigned parking available.
Spacious storages Available
*Progessional on site management and maintenance.

Features:
*Nine foot ceilings
*Two panel roman doors
*Faux wood 2 blinds
*Plush Carpeting
*Berber Fleck Carpeting
*Dramatic 13 foot vaulted ceilings in living room
*stainless steel microwave
*Whirlpool Bottom Freezer Refrigerator
*Double stainless steel sinks with desposals
*Gourmet island kitchens
*ceiling fans, Lighting and mircowave
*Kitchen pantries
*High definition formica in kitchen and bath
*brushed nickel chrome kitchen faucet fixture
*wood vinyl plank flooring at entry, kitchen and bath
*Drop Pendant lighting and custom dining chandelier
*Master suites with large walk-in closets and custom shelving
*42 Garden style oval soaking tubs.
*Elegant bath vanity lights.
double his and hers custom recatngle sinks*
*Tiles showers.
*Spacious bathrooms with large vanities
* Cermic tile bath surround
*wood framed bathroom mirrors
*Extended bedrooms
*tow-tone, modern paint scheme
*kitchen and bedroom accent walls
*ceiling fans in all bedrooms
*custom rounded walls

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3198 Parkwood Blvd Unit: 2B1 have any available units?
3198 Parkwood Blvd Unit: 2B1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 3198 Parkwood Blvd Unit: 2B1 have?
Some of 3198 Parkwood Blvd Unit: 2B1's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3198 Parkwood Blvd Unit: 2B1 currently offering any rent specials?
3198 Parkwood Blvd Unit: 2B1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3198 Parkwood Blvd Unit: 2B1 pet-friendly?
No, 3198 Parkwood Blvd Unit: 2B1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 3198 Parkwood Blvd Unit: 2B1 offer parking?
Yes, 3198 Parkwood Blvd Unit: 2B1 offers parking.
Does 3198 Parkwood Blvd Unit: 2B1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3198 Parkwood Blvd Unit: 2B1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3198 Parkwood Blvd Unit: 2B1 have a pool?
Yes, 3198 Parkwood Blvd Unit: 2B1 has a pool.
Does 3198 Parkwood Blvd Unit: 2B1 have accessible units?
No, 3198 Parkwood Blvd Unit: 2B1 does not have accessible units.
Does 3198 Parkwood Blvd Unit: 2B1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3198 Parkwood Blvd Unit: 2B1 does not have units with dishwashers.

