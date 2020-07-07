3198 Parkwood Blvd Unit: 2A1

Amenities
Rent:$995- $1020
Urban Community Elements:
* Resort Style Swimming Pools with Casading Fountains, Tanning Deck and Multiple Conversation Areas.
* Complimentary Tanning Studio
* Business Resource Center with internet Access, PC, Printer and Fax
*Ample floor exercise space and free weight area
*4 story urban mid-rise building design.
* Open and spacious floor plans maximizing natural light.
*Multi-level garage parking- Assigned parking available.
Spacious storages Available
*Progessional on site management and maintenance.
Features:
*Nine foot ceilings
*Two panel roman doors
*Faux wood 2 blinds
*Plush Carpeting
*Berber Fleck Carpeting
*Dramatic 13 foot vaulted ceilings in living room
*stainless steel microwave
*Whirlpool Bottom Freezer Refrigerator
*Double stainless steel sinks with desposals
*Gourmet island kitchens
*ceiling fans, Lighting and mircowave
*Kitchen pantries
*High definition formica in kitchen and bath
*brushed nickel chrome kitchen faucet fixture
*wood vinyl plank flooring at entry, kitchen and bath
*Drop Pendant lighting and custom dining chandelier
*Master suites with large walk-in closets and custom shelving
*42 Garden style oval soaking tubs.
*Elegant bath vanity lights.
double his and hers custom recatngle sinks*
*Tiles showers.
*Spacious bathrooms with large vanities
* Cermic tile bath surround
*wood framed bathroom mirrors
*Extended bedrooms
*tow-tone, modern paint scheme
*kitchen and bedroom accent walls
*ceiling fans in all bedrooms
*custom rounded walls