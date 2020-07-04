3033 Ohio Dr

Amenities
Looking for a new apartment?
Hey! I'm Sagai with Taco Street Locating. I'm part of a magical band of taco enthusiasts with an apartment locating problem. Basically, I'm in the business of helping people like you find your perfect apartment. I have a totally streamlined process of making your apartment hunting journey as easy as possible. Plus I'm free to work with!
So you've started a cult. Don't worry. It's not one of those "take all your money and I-get-to-sleep-with-your-spouse" type cults. Your cult is dedicated to the infinite mystery of delicious tacos. Yes, you're the leader of a sweet taco-oriented cult. Cool right?
You and your every-growing flock of hungry worshippers seem to think so. But alas, not everyone is on board with your brand of savory salvation. The locals in your town have somehow come to the conclusion that your cult is a danger to society. In their haste, they have rallied around and kicked your cult out of town. No tacos for them. Despite this setback, you've been tasked to find your cult a new home. A beautiful home filled with bountiful bacon-y bliss. A land of corn and or flour wrapped opportunity.
And now you've found it. This wonderful apartment complex has everything you and your taco-obsessed herd will need. An elegant indoor clubhouse where you hold queso-y sermons. There's lots of other nice stuff too. Go forth and taco.
Apartment Amenities
Open, spacious floorplans with designer color schemes
Wood-style plank flooring
High-speed internet & digital cable ready
Built-in computer desks & bookshelves*
Ceiling fans in bedrooms & living rooms
Washer/dryer included
Spacious linen & bedroom closets
Private patios, balconies, or backyards*
14-foot ceilings*
Pool, courtyard & park views*
Contemporary kitchen cabinetry & fixtures with under-cabinet lighting
Granite countertops with mosaic tile backsplashes in bathrooms
Expansive kitchen islands with pendant lighting*
Stainless steel kitchen appliances
Contemporary cabinetry & fixtures in bathrooms
Granite countertops in bathrooms
Dual vanities in bathrooms*
Garden tubs & separate showers with glass enclosures
Community Amenities
Elegant clubhouse and private indoor/outdoor lounge for entertaining guests
Resort-style swimming pool with tanning ledge, outdoor kitchen, fire feature & private cabanas
Yoga studio with virtual on-demand workout programs and scheduled activities
Fitness center: free weights, cardio & cross-training equipment
Full-service business center & conference room with gourmet coffee bar
Two game lounges with billiard tables, shuffleboard, TVs & game consoles
Adjacent park with walking & biking paths
Fully furnished corporate homes available
24-hour emergency maintenance
Professionally landscaped grounds, including three serene courtyards
Door-to-door trash pickup
Detached garages available