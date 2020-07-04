All apartments in Frisco
3033 Ohio Dr

3033 Ohio Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3033 Ohio Drive, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
business center
conference room
carport
clubhouse
coffee bar
courtyard
gym
parking
pool
pool table
shuffle board
24hr maintenance
garage
internet access
yoga
Looking for a new apartment?

  Hey! I'm Sagai with Taco Street Locating. I'm part of a magical band of taco enthusiasts with an apartment locating problem. Basically, I'm in the business of helping people like you find your perfect apartment. I have a totally streamlined process of making your apartment hunting journey as easy as possible. Plus I'm free to work with!

______________________________
  So you've started a cult. Don't worry. It's not one of those "take all your money and I-get-to-sleep-with-your-spouse" type cults. Your cult is dedicated to the infinite mystery of delicious tacos. Yes, you're the leader of a sweet taco-oriented cult. Cool right?

  You and your every-growing flock of hungry worshippers seem to think so. But alas, not everyone is on board with your brand of savory salvation. The locals in your town have somehow come to the conclusion that your cult is a danger to society. In their haste, they have rallied around and kicked your cult out of town. No tacos for them. Despite this setback, you've been tasked to find your cult a new home. A beautiful home filled with bountiful bacon-y bliss. A land of corn and or flour wrapped opportunity. 

  And now you've found it. This wonderful apartment complex has everything you and your taco-obsessed herd will need. An elegant indoor clubhouse where you hold queso-y sermons. There's lots of other nice stuff too. Go forth and taco.  

  ___________________________________________________________

Apartment Amenities

  Open, spacious floorplans with designer color schemes

Wood-style plank flooring

High-speed internet & digital cable ready

Built-in computer desks & bookshelves*

Ceiling fans in bedrooms & living rooms

Washer/dryer included

Spacious linen & bedroom closets

Private patios, balconies, or backyards*

14-foot ceilings*

Pool, courtyard & park views*

Contemporary kitchen cabinetry & fixtures with under-cabinet lighting

Granite countertops with mosaic tile backsplashes in bathrooms

Expansive kitchen islands with pendant lighting*

Stainless steel kitchen appliances

Contemporary cabinetry & fixtures in bathrooms

Granite countertops in bathrooms

Dual vanities in bathrooms*

Garden tubs & separate showers with glass enclosures

___________________________________________________________

Community Amenities

  Elegant clubhouse and private indoor/outdoor lounge for entertaining guests

Resort-style swimming pool with tanning ledge, outdoor kitchen, fire feature & private cabanas

Yoga studio with virtual on-demand workout programs and scheduled activities

Fitness center: free weights, cardio & cross-training equipment

Full-service business center & conference room with gourmet coffee bar

Two game lounges with billiard tables, shuffleboard, TVs & game consoles

Adjacent park with walking & biking paths

Fully furnished corporate homes available

24-hour emergency maintenance

Professionally landscaped grounds, including three serene courtyards

Door-to-door trash pickup

Detached garages available

 

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3033 Ohio Dr have any available units?
3033 Ohio Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 3033 Ohio Dr have?
Some of 3033 Ohio Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3033 Ohio Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3033 Ohio Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3033 Ohio Dr pet-friendly?
No, 3033 Ohio Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 3033 Ohio Dr offer parking?
Yes, 3033 Ohio Dr offers parking.
Does 3033 Ohio Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3033 Ohio Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3033 Ohio Dr have a pool?
Yes, 3033 Ohio Dr has a pool.
Does 3033 Ohio Dr have accessible units?
Yes, 3033 Ohio Dr has accessible units.
Does 3033 Ohio Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 3033 Ohio Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

