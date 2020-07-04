3033 Ohio Dr

Amenities

Looking for a new apartment?



Hey! I'm Sagai with Taco Street Locating. I'm part of a magical band of taco enthusiasts with an apartment locating problem. Basically, I'm in the business of helping people like you find your perfect apartment. I have a totally streamlined process of making your apartment hunting journey as easy as possible. Plus I'm free to work with!



______________________________

So you've started a cult. Don't worry. It's not one of those "take all your money and I-get-to-sleep-with-your-spouse" type cults. Your cult is dedicated to the infinite mystery of delicious tacos. Yes, you're the leader of a sweet taco-oriented cult. Cool right?



You and your every-growing flock of hungry worshippers seem to think so. But alas, not everyone is on board with your brand of savory salvation. The locals in your town have somehow come to the conclusion that your cult is a danger to society. In their haste, they have rallied around and kicked your cult out of town. No tacos for them. Despite this setback, you've been tasked to find your cult a new home. A beautiful home filled with bountiful bacon-y bliss. A land of corn and or flour wrapped opportunity.



And now you've found it. This wonderful apartment complex has everything you and your taco-obsessed herd will need. An elegant indoor clubhouse where you hold queso-y sermons. There's lots of other nice stuff too. Go forth and taco.



___________________________________________________________



Apartment Amenities



Open, spacious floorplans with designer color schemes



Wood-style plank flooring



High-speed internet & digital cable ready



Built-in computer desks & bookshelves*



Ceiling fans in bedrooms & living rooms



Washer/dryer included



Spacious linen & bedroom closets



Private patios, balconies, or backyards*



14-foot ceilings*



Pool, courtyard & park views*



Contemporary kitchen cabinetry & fixtures with under-cabinet lighting



Granite countertops with mosaic tile backsplashes in bathrooms



Expansive kitchen islands with pendant lighting*



Stainless steel kitchen appliances



Contemporary cabinetry & fixtures in bathrooms



Granite countertops in bathrooms



Dual vanities in bathrooms*



Garden tubs & separate showers with glass enclosures



___________________________________________________________



Community Amenities



Elegant clubhouse and private indoor/outdoor lounge for entertaining guests



Resort-style swimming pool with tanning ledge, outdoor kitchen, fire feature & private cabanas



Yoga studio with virtual on-demand workout programs and scheduled activities



Fitness center: free weights, cardio & cross-training equipment



Full-service business center & conference room with gourmet coffee bar



Two game lounges with billiard tables, shuffleboard, TVs & game consoles



Adjacent park with walking & biking paths



Fully furnished corporate homes available



24-hour emergency maintenance



Professionally landscaped grounds, including three serene courtyards



Door-to-door trash pickup



Detached garages available



