2846 Sparks Drive
Last updated July 15 2019 at 10:59 PM

2846 Sparks Drive

2846 Sparks Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2846 Sparks Drive, Frisco, TX 75034

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
garage
Wonderful 1-Story home in West Frisco in highly sought after FISD schools. Open floor plan with adorable kitchen that has a huge island. Large master bedroom with walk in closet. 2 Additional bedrooms with game room in between. Beautiful flagstone patio and pergola. Use of community pool!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2846 Sparks Drive have any available units?
2846 Sparks Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 2846 Sparks Drive have?
Some of 2846 Sparks Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2846 Sparks Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2846 Sparks Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2846 Sparks Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2846 Sparks Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 2846 Sparks Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2846 Sparks Drive offers parking.
Does 2846 Sparks Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2846 Sparks Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2846 Sparks Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2846 Sparks Drive has a pool.
Does 2846 Sparks Drive have accessible units?
No, 2846 Sparks Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2846 Sparks Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2846 Sparks Drive has units with dishwashers.

