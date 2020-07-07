2846 Sparks Drive

Wonderful 1-Story home in West Frisco in highly sought after FISD schools. Open floor plan with adorable kitchen that has a huge island. Large master bedroom with walk in closet. 2 Additional bedrooms with game room in between. Beautiful flagstone patio and pergola. Use of community pool!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
