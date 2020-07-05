2475 Brazos Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage pool

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities game room parking pool garage

Wood and wrought iron door lead to split formals. Dining with travertine floor and stunning ring ceiling light. Hardwoods in large living with two story ceiling and 8ft crystal water drip chandelier. Open kitchen, granite counters, gas cooktop, pot rack. First floor master suite, due vanities, separate shower and garden tub. A second bedroom on the first floor with full bath. Upstairs large media or game room and three bedrooms with two full bath. Refrigerator, washer, dryer are provided. Near community pool. Great location. Ready to move in.