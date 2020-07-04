2443 Falcon Point Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool garage

Great Curb Appeal in one of Frisco's best neighborhoods. The Fairways features top rated schools and golf community. 3 Bedroom, 2 baths, 2 living areas, PLUS a study which can be used as a 4th bedroom. Light and Bright with large windows for great natural light. Home features open floor plan, with breakfast bar from the kitchen overlooking the living room. The Fireplace is focal point of the living room. Landscaped yard with wood privacy fence in back and attached rear garage. Tenants can enjoy large community pool, with covered patio space, and adjacent park. Close to restaurants, retail (including Sprouts market) and Legacy Business Park. Quick access to Dallas North Tollway & Hwy 121.