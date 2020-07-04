All apartments in Frisco
Last updated May 3 2020

2443 Falcon Point Drive

Location

2443 Falcon Point Drive, Frisco, TX 75033

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
pool
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Great Curb Appeal in one of Frisco's best neighborhoods. The Fairways features top rated schools and golf community. 3 Bedroom, 2 baths, 2 living areas, PLUS a study which can be used as a 4th bedroom. Light and Bright with large windows for great natural light. Home features open floor plan, with breakfast bar from the kitchen overlooking the living room. The Fireplace is focal point of the living room. Landscaped yard with wood privacy fence in back and attached rear garage. Tenants can enjoy large community pool, with covered patio space, and adjacent park. Close to restaurants, retail (including Sprouts market) and Legacy Business Park. Quick access to Dallas North Tollway & Hwy 121.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2443 Falcon Point Drive have any available units?
2443 Falcon Point Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 2443 Falcon Point Drive have?
Some of 2443 Falcon Point Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2443 Falcon Point Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2443 Falcon Point Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2443 Falcon Point Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2443 Falcon Point Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 2443 Falcon Point Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2443 Falcon Point Drive offers parking.
Does 2443 Falcon Point Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2443 Falcon Point Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2443 Falcon Point Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2443 Falcon Point Drive has a pool.
Does 2443 Falcon Point Drive have accessible units?
No, 2443 Falcon Point Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2443 Falcon Point Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2443 Falcon Point Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

